Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $95.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.