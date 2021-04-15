Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 50,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.