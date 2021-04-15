Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.74.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

