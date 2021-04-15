Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

