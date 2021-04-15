Swipe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $524.40 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00007023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $381.48 million and approximately $524.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00687085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

