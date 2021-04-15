Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.