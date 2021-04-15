SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.