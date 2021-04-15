Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

