Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,143 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 154,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.