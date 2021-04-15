Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $533,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

SLY opened at $95.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

