Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $475,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nkarta by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nkarta by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,016,165 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

