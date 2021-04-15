Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3,433.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

