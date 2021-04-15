Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.29% of Cambria Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000.

TOKE opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

