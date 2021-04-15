Susquehanna Bancshares Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $94.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.61.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

