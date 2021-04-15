Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

