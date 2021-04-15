Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the March 15th total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE STG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.