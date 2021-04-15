Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

