SUN Market Capitalization Reaches $201.18 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $201.18 million and $305.59 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $40.58 or 0.00064055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.00751608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.09 or 0.99610997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.00855185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.