Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.36% of Stryker worth $326,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.06. 10,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,853. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $255.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average is $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

