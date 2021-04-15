Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.46. 15,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $255.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

