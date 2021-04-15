Streamr Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $175.22 million and $16.71 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.71 or 0.00684401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

