Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

