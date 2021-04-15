Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.63. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA opened at $85.57 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

