Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,024. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

