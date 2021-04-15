STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the March 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,220. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.