StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CVE SVI opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

