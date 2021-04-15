Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $280,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 18,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

