Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up about 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

CRBN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average of $147.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.