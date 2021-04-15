Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 103,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

