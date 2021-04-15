Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

