Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 177,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 931.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,877 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 159,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

