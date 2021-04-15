Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $172.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,837. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

