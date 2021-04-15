Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Primoris Services Call Options (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,822% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $41.76.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $16,651,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
