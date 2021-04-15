Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Primoris Services Call Options (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,822% compared to the average volume of 114 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $16,651,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

