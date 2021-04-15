Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Performance Food Group Put Options (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,526 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,654% compared to the average daily volume of 144 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,365 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,602.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 241,148 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFGC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 734,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

