Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.