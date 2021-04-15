Stephen Pearce Purchases 4 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,102 ($40.53) per share, for a total transaction of £124.08 ($162.11).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

LON AAL traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,139 ($41.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,117. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,215 ($42.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,906.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,463.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

