State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STT opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

