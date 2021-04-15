State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,180 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.