State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,659 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $239.55 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $189.82 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

