State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,688 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $174.92 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $183.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

