State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

