State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $137.61 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

