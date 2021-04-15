State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

