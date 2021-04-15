State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.40 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

