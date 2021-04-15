Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

