Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $132.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

SBUX stock opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

