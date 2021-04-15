Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $15.28

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $15.80. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 19,881 shares.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 305.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

