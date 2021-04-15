Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $15.28

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $15.80. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 19,881 shares.
SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 305.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
