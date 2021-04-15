Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Stantec stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $4,654,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

