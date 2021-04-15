Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 271 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271 ($3.54).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.67. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

