Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.38

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.38 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 77.27 ($1.01), with a volume of 914965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £53.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.95.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

